Bhubaneswar: The state government has enhanced the death-cum-retirement gratuity (DCRG) benefit for the teachers and employees of government-aided schools and colleges in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal in this regard today. The gratuity limit has been hiked by 50 per cent.

The state government has enhanced the gratuity limit for the teachers and employees of government-aided schools and colleges to Rs 7.5 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

Several associations of teachers and employees of the government-aided schools and colleges had earlier urged the state government to enhance the gratuity limit, added the CMO.