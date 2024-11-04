Cuttack: Tension prevailed after at least six persons sustained critical injuries in a group clash during immersion of Goddess Kali in Cuttack in Odisha. The incident took place in Chandnichowk near Royal Garden.

As per reports, some youths of Mohammadia Bazaar were returning after immersing the idol of Goddess Kali when a clash broke out with another group from Hasina Bag in Chandnichowk area. When the fight got uglier, both groups started hurling stones and glass bottles at each other. Some of them them even attacked with shark weapons, leaving at least six persons injured. Sources said a shop was vandalised and three bikes damaged in the brawl.

On getting information, police reached the spot to bring the situation under conttrol. Security has been beefed up following the incident, to prevent any further flare-up. The injured victims were rushed to Cuttack hospital and are undergoing treatment. It is still not known as to why the fight broke out, official sources said.