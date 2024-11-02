Sundargarh: In a tragic mishap, at least seven persons died while four others sustained critical injuries after a passenger mini truck rammed into a trailer in Odisha's Sundargarh district today. The incident took place at around 2.30 am on MCL-Taparia road at Gaikanapali near Bileimunda within Hemgir police limits.

As per reports, the passengers in the ten-seater Tata Magic were returning after attending a 'kirtan' when the mishap took place.

The idenitities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Though the exact reason behind the accident is not established yet, it is suspected that the van driver could not see the trailer due to fog-induced low visibility. The injured victims were rushed to Hemgir hospital in a critical state where they are currently undergoing treatment.