Bhubaneswar: At least seven devotees were injured after hot dal fell on them accidentally immediate after the offering of Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha today.

All the injured devotees are from Nayagarh district, reports said.

As per reports, hot dal fell on the devotees while the Mahaprasad was being taken from the sanctum sanctorum to another room on the temple premises by the Bojhias (shrine workers) in the afternoon.

The devotees sustained scalds and were rushed to an emergency health centre near the office of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) at the Holy Town.

The devotees were provided primary treatment at the health centre.