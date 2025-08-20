Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Bargarh district have arrested seven persons on charges of making obscene photos of a minor girl viral on social media.

The arrested have been identified as Basant Patel (24), Chhabila Melli (23), Jibardhan Behera (24), Prakash Pradhan (24), Subrat Pradhan (26), Tosabanta Pradhan (26) and Prafulla Behera (23).

The arrested persons, including prime accused Basant Patel, have been produced in a local court, said the Bheden police in Bargarh.

According to the cops, prime accused Basant was in a relationship with the minor girl. He had clicked some private photos of the victim in his mobile phone.

Basant had allegedly made those photos viral on social media after their relationship soured over some issues a few days ago.

The victim’s family had lodged a complaint in this regard with Bheden police.

Taking the issue seriously, the police launched a probe into the incident and arrested the accused persons, said Bheden police IIC Sushant Kumar Das.