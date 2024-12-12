Rourkela: In a shocking incident,a seven-month pregnant woman died after two armed miscreants shot at her during a loot attempt in Bonai in Odisha's Sundargarh.

The incident took place in Jhirdapali area within Tikayatpali police limits in Bonai on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the woman was at home when the two armed robbers knocked at her door. Just as she opened the door, they barged into the house and tried to snatch her gold chain. When she resisted the attempt, one of the miscreants suddenly took out his gun and shot at her. The duo then fled the scene.

Locals, on hearing screams, rushed to her rescue and immediately shifted her to Bonai hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Bonai police, on getting information, reached the spot and started investigation.