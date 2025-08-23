Koraput: In a major mishap, seven persons sustained critical injuries after a pick up van they were travelling in, overturned in Boipariguda in Odisha's Koraput district.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet but preliminary probe revealed that all of them were from Bihar. They were engaged in pipeline work for a mega hydro power project.

As per reports, the van carrying the workers turned turtle when one of the wheels came off while the vehicle was moving. The driver lost control leading to the van overturning.

The victims trapped inside the van including the driver were later rescued and rushed to the hospital in a critical state. They are currently under treatment.

Police on getting information has arrived at the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited.