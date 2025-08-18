Rajnagar/Aul: As many as three families suffered a devasting loss following sudden death of 73 buffaloes while crossing the Brahmani river in Aul block of Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday. The mass bovine deaths which snatched away their entire livelihoods within hours, also triggered alarm and panic among villagers as simulateous deaths of so many buffaloes seemed unusual. While the buffaloes drowned after being swept away by the strong currents, it is being alleged that they died after drinking the river water which was contaminated due to shrimp farming.

As per reports, a herd of 88 buffaloes, belonging to local farmers Ganesh Das, Jagannath Das and Pagala Biswal of Ekamania village, had been released by their owners for grazing in the morning. Moving along the bank, the animals entered the Galia river, a tributary of Brahmani. However, after moving a little ahead, the buffaloes were unable to swim foward and drowned one after the other due to unpredictable flow of the water and strong currents. As many as 73 buffaloes were swept away and 15 others were saved. Their carcasses were recovered later.

Following the tragic incident, the affected farmers who suffered severe losses, alleged that the river was polluted with shrimp farming insecticides. Among the dead buffaloes, Ganesh lost 40, Jagannath 17 and Pagala 16. Jagannath and Pagala managed to save 3 and 12 buffaloes, respectively. The loss, however, was catastrophic as rearing buffaloes was their sole source of livelihood.

Each buffalo reportedly produced an average of 10 litre milk per day, with Ganesh's herd alone contributing over 15 litre daily.

With their sole source of income gone, the grieving farmers have now appealed to the government for immediate financial assistance.

"The buffaloes were our sole source of livelihood. Now we are left with nothing for survival. We urge the government to help us as we do not even have farmland to sustain," one of the buffalo owners said.

While the exact cause of the mass livestock drowning deaths will be probed by the veterinary team, it is suspected that the buffaloes died after consuming the polluted water. Sources said some miscreants had released insecticides into the river to harvest shrimps quickly the previous day. It is likely that the buffaloes fell sick and drowned after consuming the toxic water as it is not possible for so many of them dropping dead at the same time, they added.