Paradip: The Indian Coast Guard has detained 78 Bangladeshis while straying into the Indian waters today.

Official sources said the 78 Bangladeshis in two trawler boats ventured into the Indian territory. Following this, the foreign nationals were detained by the Indian Coast Guard personnel and brought to the Paradip Port.

The Bangladeshis will be handed over to the Paradip Marine Police by this evening. They are all doing well, the official sources added.

It is suspected that they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing on the sea.