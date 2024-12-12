Sundargarh: Chaotic scenes unfolded after as many as eight workers from West Bengal were stripped in public, thrashed and made to walk with hands tied in rope by a group of villagers over alleged misconduct towards a woman in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The shocking incident was on Mission Road within Sundargarh town police limits.

As per reports, violence erupted after a woman accused one of the workers of barging into her home and misbehaving with her. Following her allegations, members of her community caught hold of not just the accused but seven other workers in the area and made them parade in public naked after tying them in rope.

Not just that, the community members thrashed the eight workers mercilessly. When police, on getting information, reached the spot and tried to disperse the crowd, they were assaulted as well.

Sources said a journalist trying to cover the incident faced threats as well, by the people beating up the workers.

No complaint had been filed with the police, till reports last came in. Further details are awaited.