Bhubaneswar: In a case of gross negligence, a Class-II girl was left locked inside the classroom at a primary school in Odisha’s Keonjhar district after the classes were over yesterday.

The incident took place at the Government Upper Primary School at Anjar under Banspal block in Keonjhar. The girl’s family searched the entire village after she did not return home by the evening. But, they could trace her anywhere in the locality.

The girl, aged around 8, was forced to spent the entire night in the locked classroom. But, her ordeal did not end there.

The girl’s head got stuck in the grille when she tried to escape through one of the windows of the classroom.

With no other option, the girl was waiting for someone to rescue her from the sufferings. She was rescued by the villagers when the school was opened for classes today morning.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The girl is now undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be stable, sources said.

Taking the incident seriously, the district administration has suspended headmaster (in-charge) Gourahari Mohanty.

As per the direction of Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh, the Banspal Block Education Officer (BEO) suspended the headmaster and launched a probe into the incident.