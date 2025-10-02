Bhubaneswar: The Additional Block Development Officer (ABDO) of Bant in Odisha’s Bhadrak district allegedly hacked his wife to death over domestic discord today.

The deceased has been identified as Sudeshna Jena, wife of Bant ABDO Debi Prasad Jena. The incident took place at Debi Prasad’s native village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar.

As per reports, Sudeshna had been living with her parents for last few years due to certain disputes with Debi Prasad.

She recently returned to her husband’s native place to take care of their school-going son.

The couple got engaged in an argument over some issues today afternoon. Soon, Debi Prasad attacked Sudeshna with an axe in front of their daughter and fled the spot.

The villagers rescued a critically-injured Sudeshna and rushed her to a nearby health facility. She was later shifted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) after her condition deteriorated. However, she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Debi Prasad’s son, meanwhile, alleged that he has been in an illicit affair with a lady for last several days. “My father used to torture my mother. Today, he hacked her to death,” he said.