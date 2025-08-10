Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced the Odisha Government’s plan to develop Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur as new digital hubs, aiming to position the state as a leading innovation destination. The initiative aligns with Vision Odisha 2036 and Developed India 2047.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the two-day National Entrepreneurship Summit – TYCON Bhubaneswar 2025, Majhi invited entrepreneurs to partner in Odisha’s growth journey, highlighting the state’s leadership in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), chip design, blockchain, and AI research.

“Once you come here, it will feel like your second home. Together, we can make Odisha the industrial capital of eastern India,” he said.

Organised by TY Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, the event brought together over 500 delegates from India, Singapore, UAE, and Sri Lanka.

Odisha Electronics & IT, and health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling underscored the state’s pioneering role in AI adoption, noting it is the first state to have its own AI policy. He cited applications in agriculture and healthcare, such as AI-based coffee plantation monitoring in Koraput and upcoming AI-funded projects to address child malnutrition, maternal mortality (MMR), and infant mortality rates. He also outlined the Odisha Semiconductor Policy and MoUs for establishing a Fintech Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Event Highlights:

• Day 1 featured discussions on Odisha’s potential in the blue economy, tourism, manufacturing, mining, and women’s entrepreneurship, along with the launch of initiatives like Voice of Entrepreneurship, Ty Women 100, and Entrepreneurship Odisha to foster innovation across all 314 districts and nurture entrepreneurial talent in schools.

• Day 2 hosted an AI Summit with panels on AI Policy 2025, India’s AI Leadership Vision, AI in Entrepreneurship, data centres, skilling, and AI for public services. Sessions included success stories from startups like IG Drones, Mythika, and Skyrider, an AI Masterclass by Satyakam Mohanty, and “Yoga in Entrepreneurship” by Priyanka Sinha.

Key MoUs Signed:

• Between the Department of Electronics & IT and IIT Bhubaneswar for research, pilot projects, policy inputs, and innovation ecosystem development.

• Between OCAC and Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL) to run the O-chip program.

• Between ESC Odisha and Hitachi MGRM for technical collaboration.

• Between TIE Bhubaneswar and incubation centres to strengthen startup networks.

The conference concluded with awards recognising Ty Legend Entrepreneur, Emerging Entrepreneur, Women Entrepreneur, Change Maker Entrepreneur, and Best Ecosystem Partner.

TY Bhubaneswar Chairman Ayakant Mohanty said, “This conference has showcased the power of Odisha and set the stage for global collaboration, further cementing Bhubaneswar’s place as a prominent innovation hub.”

The grand inauguration ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary (Electronics & IT) Vishal Kumar Deb, Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, TIE Global Chairman Murali Bukkapatnam, MP Ravi Narayan Behera, and several international entrepreneurs and officials.