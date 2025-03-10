Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Odisha, stating in the Odisha Legislative Assembly that 3,738 such individuals have been identified till date.

Providing district-wise details, Majhi informed that Kendrapara district has the highest number of illegal immigrants at 1,649, followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, and 106 in Nabarangpur. Additionally, 17 illegal immigrants have been identified in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

To facilitate the identification and extradition process, the State Government has formed district-level committees comprising officials from the Tehsil, Block, and Police departments. These committees are tasked with verifying and identifying illegal immigrants within their respective jurisdictions.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure the immediate extradition of the identified Bangladeshi immigrants.

In response to a query from BJP legislator Manas Kumar Dutta of Balasore, the Chief Minister further informed that criminal cases have been registered against 41 Bangladeshi nationals, including five cases in Balasore district.