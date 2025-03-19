Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police in the Odisha capital here today arrested self-proclaimed actor Tapi Mishra for the online harassment of a woman author.

The Infocity police arrested Saroj Kumar Mishra alias Tapi on the basis of a complaint lodged by Odia author Banasmita Pati.

The cops booked Mishra under Sections 296, 75 (3), 351 (2) and 351 (4) of the BNS.

As per the complaint, one Rakesh Roshan Mohanty had posted a Facebook status on March 17 regarding a controversial statement made by Mishra.

In her comments, the woman author condemned Mishra’s statement and encouraged a public discourse on the issue.

Soon, Mishra tagged the woman author on Facebook and used obscene language in an attempt to harass and demean her publicly.

The author lodged a complaint in this regard with Infocity police. The cops registered a case against Mishra and launched a probe in this regard.

“The comments made by Mishra towards the author were offensive in nature. These comments, intended to sexually harass and tarnish the complainant’s reputation, have caused significant harm to her public image,” said the police.