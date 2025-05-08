Bhubaneswar: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response through Operation Sindoor, the official website of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has been hacked, reportedly by a group identifying itself as the ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’.

The website has been non-functional since Wednesday, displaying a defaced homepage with the message: “This website has been hacked by the Pakistan Cyber Force.” Users visiting the site today found it completely blacked out and inaccessible.

No official statement has yet been issued by OAVS authorities regarding the incident. The motive behind the cyber attack is still unclear, and it remains unknown why the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya's website was targeted.

However, in light of the geopolitical situation, cyber experts have raised concerns over the increasing vulnerabilities of Indian digital infrastructure to foreign-based attacks.