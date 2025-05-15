Saraskana: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), Shirsa, proved its excellence in academics with outstanding performance in All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Adarsha Vidyalaya, situated at Shirsa under Saraskana block in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, secured

95.65 pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 Examination-2025 with its topper Nikunj Basuri, who has scored 95% marks.

The school was placed 9th among 26 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in Mayurbhanj district in Class 10 Exam-2025, whose result was announced on May 13 (Tuesday).

Similarly, Md Saif Alam made the educational institution proud by securing the highest of 91.20% Marks in CBSE Class 12 Exam.

Vice Principal Suman Jana has congratulated all the students for their success. He has also cheered and motivated all the teachers for their tireless dedication for the school and betterment of the students.

He said, “Our commitment to academic growth, personalized learning and community support has truly paid off.”

“This achievement reflects the hard work of every student and teachers involved”, he added.