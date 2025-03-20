Bhubaneswar: The admission process for B.Ed, M.Ed and B.Hd courses in Odisha for the academic year 2025-26 will commence soon.

The Higher Education Department of the state government has taken a decision for early completion of the admission process.

The students can apply for the two-year B.Ed, M.Ed and B.Hd courses through the common application form (CAF), said the department.

The CAF will be made available for the students from March 24. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held in the first week of June, it added.

The students will be selected for admission on the basis of their performance in the entrance examination. The classes for B.Ed, M.Ed and B.Hd courses for the academic year 2025-26 are likely to commence by July 24, said the Higher Education department.

“Early completion of admission process for B.Ed, M.Ed and B.Hd will ensure timely examination and publication of results,” it added.