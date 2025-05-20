Bhubaneswar: During a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the draft proposal of the Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025 has been finalized.

Majhi stated on the sidelines of the ‘Think India, Think Odisha’ ideology, the tourism places of Odisha will be developed. Measures to make adventure tourism sector more attractive will be the State Government’s one of the top priorities.

Tourist places in 30 districts of Odisha will be mapped and development will be carried out. Rafting in Satkosia and hot air balloon over Hirakud have been conceptualized.

The Government aims to create adequate number of job opportunities for youths under the adventure tourism policy. Youths will be trained to make them skilled in this sector and certificate will be provided to them.

Private participation will be encouraged and registration will be invited on the ‘Go Adventure’ portal, the Chief Minister informed.

Among others, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Tourism Department’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary Balwant Singh were present in the meeting.