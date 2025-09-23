Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed as security guards deployed at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar staged a protest outside the entry gate demanding protection from mob violence, after they were attacked during unrest over the death of a one-year child on Monday.

One of the guards was injured in the assault while trying to control the irate protestors, leading to demand of stricter protection measures at work.

As per reports, the agitation began after the child's parents alleged medical negligence and faulty medication to have led to his death.

The situation flared up when security personnel tried to assuage the angry family members but were confronted with aggression.

The scuffle turned uglier when the protestors went berserk and beat up the security guards resulting in one of them sustaining a fractured collarbone. "We were chased and beaten up by almost 20 people. Over 300 people had turned up at the casualty ward and started creating mayhem without even knowing the topic. We tried to protect the patients but were beaten up instead and that too in the presence of police. Who should we go to if this is our condition on duty? We are fearing to even wear our uniforms as the mob will start attacking us again," the injured guard told mediapersons.

Following the incident, the entire fraternity of security staff voiced their resentment and held a cease-work protest to demand safety protocols while performing their duties.

Meanwhile, hospital activities and medical services were disrupted. Patients and attendants too were impacted as the strike slowed down seamless entry and exit from the facility.