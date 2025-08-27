Joda/Keonjhar: After missing for around six days, a three year-old boy was rescued from a forest by villagers in Joda in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Tuesday. He was found in an unconscious state with injury marks on his body in a jungle near Guali village within Rugudi police limits.

As per reports, the boy, son of one Subash Munda, had gone missing on August 21 while he was playing outside his house. Family members searched for him extensively but could not track his whereabouts. They had subsequently filed a missing complaint with Ruguda Police.

On Tuesday, some local residents of the village had gone to the forest to collect firewood when they spotted the child lying unconscious with multiple wounds on various parts of his body. He was immediately taken to Tata Hospital in Joda for treatment.

Meanwhile, Police on getting information, started an investigation. They said a case has been registered and efforts have been initiated to find out the circumstances leading to the child's disappearance.