Puri: Even as security has been beefed up ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Puri today, a man was reportedly stoned to death under the 'Shree Setu' late on Tuesday night. His blood-stained body was found under the bridge in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Sudarsan Sahu (43), a resident of Khandiabandha village within Puri Sadar limits.

As per reports, Sahu owned a roadside eatery in the Sadar market and had gone to the Shree Setu with an acquaintance where he was fatally attacked. While the accused fled the spot, Sahu succumbed to injuries. The exact cause behind the brutal attack has not been established yet but injury marks indicated that he was stoned to death.

Sadar police on getting information reached the spot and seized the body for postportem. The accused, official sources said, is absconding and efforts are on to track him down. The body has beens ent for autopsy and the cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

The incident has sparked tension in the area as President Murmu, who is scheduled to head to Puri for darshan at the Jagannath Temple on the day, will head towards the shrine via Shree Setu.

Further details are awaited.