Bhubaneswar: The state government has set a target to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha in next five years.

“Odisha aims at attracting investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore in five years,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi before embarking on his two-day visit to New Delhi today.

The Chief Minister will hold discussions with the ambassadors from different nations and members of several industry associations in the National Capital tomorrow (Thursday) as part of the groundwork for the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha 2025 conclave.

The Utkarsh Odisha-2025 conclave is scheduled to be held in the capital city here for two days starting January 28.

“I will hold discussions with ambassadors, business leaders and investors in New Delhi and invite them to the Utkarsh Odisha-2025 conclave. My government will make all-out effort to attract investment to Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government is eyeing investment in food processing, information technology (I-T), chemicals and petrochemicals among other sectors, added the Chief Minister.

“I will try my best to highlight the conducive business environment and good infrastructure in Odisha before the industry leaders and investors,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP government in Odisha has managed to attract investment worth Rs 45,000 crore to the state in the first 100 days of its rule.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and 4 crore people of Odisha, my government will do the necessary work for the rapid industrialization in the state,” Majhi added.