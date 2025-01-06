Bhubaneswar: In order to position itself as a prominent FinTech hub in the country, Odisha is letting no stone unturned.

In association with the Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), the E&IT Department, Odisha today organised a workshop for brainstorming on ways through which the State can emerge as one of the leading FinTech and InsurTech hubs.

Speaking on the occasion, E&IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, “Odisha is a State with immense potential. The State Government is committed to transforming Odisha into one of India’s preeminent FinTech hubs. The State offers generous policy incentives and has the requisite talent pool to succeed in this sector.”

Principal Secretary E&IT, Vishal Dev said, “Odisha has become one of India’s leading states in IT, and the State now aims to diversify its services sector. By fostering innovation and encouraging startups, the state will position itself as a hub for cutting-edge advancements in the FinTech sector.”

Principal Secretary Finance, Saswata Mishra highlighted the measures the Government has taken to enhance financial inclusivity in the State.

GFTN presented its multi-year plan to establish and grow an InsurTech hub in Odisha, which will serve as a Global Competency Center.

The workshop also focused on ways through which SMEs can integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into their business strategies and contribute to sustainable development.

Participants deliberated on various measures, including fostering advancements in the FinTech and InsurTech sectors, enhancing the venture capital ecosystem to attract funding, and creating an inclusive environment for entrepreneurs.

Special emphasis was placed on empowering women entrepreneurs and those from marginalised communities through targeted policies and initiatives to ensure equitable participation in the FinTech revolution.

It was revealed in the workshop that the E&IT Department will unveil a dedicated FinTech Policy during ‘Utkarsh Odisha’: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

Among others, Special Secretary E&IT Department Manas Panda; OCAC CEO Pradeep Raut and senior officials were in attendance at the programme.