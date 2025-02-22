Bhubaneswar: In order to showcase Odisha as a prime tourist destination globally, the State Government will organise the sixth edition of ‘Odisha Travel Bazar 2025’. Going to be held in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the travel bazar will be from February 24 to 27, 2025.

During this announcement today Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the offerings of the Government in the areas of eco-tourism and adventure tourism. She also spoke about the State’s cultural heritage and serene beaches.

The travel bazar, which will be organised at the Mayfair convention and Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar, will witness participation of around 100 tour operators from above 30 cities of the country. Also, more than 30 tour operators from 17 countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, South Africa, Spain and Singapore will take part in the programme.

Per the programme plans, the delegates will travel different tourist sites in the State including Bhitarkanika, Raghurajpur, Puri-Konark.

Tourism Commissioner-cum-Secretary Balwant Singh talked on the State’s Tourism policy, steps taken and the views to boost the sector.