Bhubaneswar: The state government has set a target to open cold stores in each block of Odisha in the next five years.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the 63rd foundation day celebration of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here today.

“The state government has taken steps to establish at least one cold store in each of the 58 sub-divisions in Odisha. A target has been set to open cold stores in each of the 314 blocks in the state in next five years,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi appreciated the contribution of OUAT in the development of agriculture sector in the state. “The OUAT has developed at least 484 varieties of crops. It has played a major role in making Odisha a surplus state in paddy production,” he stated.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister put emphasis on collective efforts to make the state self-sufficient in the production of oilseeds, vegetables, fish, egg, fruits and flowers.

“The previous government has launched missions to boost potato, onion and jackfruit production in Odisha. But, all these missions could not bring the desired results. We should make all efforts to make the state self-sufficient in the production of potato, onion and other vegetables. The OUAT should play a major role in this aspect,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi advised the students of OUAT to become entrepreneurs and set up innovative projects in agriculture and allied sector. “The state government is providing incentives to start-ups in the agriculture sector under the Krushi Udyog Yojana. The students of OUAT should take advantage of the scheme,” he added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a 1008-seat auditorium at the OUAT.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo and MLA Babu Singh also spoke on the occasion.