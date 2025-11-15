Bhubaneswar: In a major push to strengthen the state’s healthcare system, the Odisha Government has sanctioned 4,433 new posts of Nursing Officer, health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced today.

Mahaling said the posts have been created under the Odisha Nursing Service Cadre after receiving the required approvals. The newly appointed personnel will function as Community Health Officers (CHOs) at Ayushman Arogya Mandir sub-health centres across the state, he added.

According to the Minister, the decision is expected to bring a more streamlined and accountable approach to patient care and nursing management. It will also enhance the quality of nursing services in government health institutions.

The State Finance Department has already given its nod for the creation of these posts.

The Health and Family Welfare Department will soon issue a notification detailing the recruitment examination process, training modalities, and posting procedures for the Nursing Officer positions.