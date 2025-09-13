Bhubaneswar: The state government has asked all its departments to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as part of the administrative reforms in Odisha.

The state government has authorized all its departments to procure one AI tool which will be the basic version, a level above the free version, to support efficient functioning and capacity building of officers and staff.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the state government has sent an office order in this regard to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries recently.

As per the office order, the state government has planned to integrate AI tools into day-to-day government operations as part of its commitment to administrative reforms and good governance in Odisha.

Besides, the government has recognized the transformative potential of AI in modernizing public administration, said the office order.

“The adoption of AI will facilitate streamlined workflows, enhance data-driven decision making, and strengthen the capacity of government employees, particularly in acquiring proficiency in AI-enabled tools, thereby enabling them to meet emerging administrative challenges,” it added.

However, the departments have been asked not to upload in any secret or confidential documents/materials on external platforms while utilizing the AI tools.