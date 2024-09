Baripada: All schools in Mayurbhanj district will be closed tomorrow for possible heavy rainfall forecast by the Meteorological Department in Odisha.

As instructed by Mayurbhanj Collector, all schools both private and government will be closed on September 14 due to anticipated heavy rainfall and red alert issued for the district, stated Mayurbhanj DEO.

According to IMD, the low pressure area over southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood moved westnorthwestwards and lay as a well marked low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bangladesh coast today. However, the associated cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 14th September.

Under the impact of the system, several parts of the state are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued red warning for Mayubhanj tomorrow.

As per the forecast, Isolated heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) &

thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj.