Bhubaneswar: CV Raman Global University (CGU) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has created a major milestone by becoming the first university in eastern India to send its own satellite into space.

The university’s first satellite, CGUSAT-1, was launched on Monday using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-62 of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission was carried out from Sriharikota.

About the satellite

An official statement from the university said CGUSAT-1 is designed to showcase how small satellites can help maintain communication links during disruptions to conventional networks. The satellite was developed using industry-level processes such as subsystem verification, interface testing, multiple integration trials and comprehensive mission readiness reviews.

After the launch, the university will handle all mission operations from its ground station located on the campus. The data generated during the satellite’s time in orbit will be used as a base for the university’s long-term research in satellite communication, message relay experiments and space systems engineering.

Years of groundwork behind the mission

The foundation for this mission was laid four years ago when the university set up a government-licensed satellite ground station under its Department of Space Systems Engineering. This facility played a key role in designing, testing and preparing the satellite for launch.

As part of skill development, CGU advisor Professor Sunil Kumar Sarangi and other faculty members visited Technion University and the Herzliya Science Centre in Israel. The visit helped the team study international best practices in student-led satellite development.

Hands-on learning for students

Founder and president of the university, Sanjib Kumar Rout, said the satellite programme offers students practical exposure to satellite operations, communication systems, image processing and research-based innovation. He noted that students will also be able to analyse satellite imagery for real-world applications and explore startup opportunities in the space and geospatial sectors.

Preparing for a changing space sector

Rout said the opening up of India’s space sector has created new opportunities in research, jobs and entrepreneurship. Keeping this in view, the university established the Department of Space Systems Engineering to provide hands-on training in satellite building, tracking and data processing, aligning education with industry needs.

More satellites in the pipeline

University officials confirmed that plans are already in place to develop two more advanced satellites using modern technologies. Training programmes for students in this regard have begun.