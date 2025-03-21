Bhubaneswar: The state government has allocated over Rs 27,000 crore for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) in Odisha.

The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved a proposal in this regard.

As per the Cabinet approval, the state government will spend altogether Rs 27,019.25 crore for the implementation of AB-PMJAY and GJAY in Odisha from 2025-26 financial year to 2029-30 fiscal (five years).

Altogether 3.46 crore people of 1.03 crore families in the state will be benefitted under the health schemes.

Besides, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana will provide separate health cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above.

The Odisha government has signed an MoU with the Union Government for implementation of the AB-PMJAY scheme alongside the state-sponsored GJAY scheme.

Under the health scheme, beneficiary families can avail cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum while women members will get coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.

The beneficiaries can avail cashless treatment in as many as 29,000 government and empaneled private hospitals across the country.

The state government has announced that the AB-PMJAY will be implemented in Odisha from April 1 this year.