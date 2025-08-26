Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today issued a notification permitting changes in the administrative boundaries of districts, sub-divisions, tahasils, revenue villages, and urban local bodies.

According to the order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, such changes can be carried out for boundaries fixed under any law in force on or before December 31, 2025.

The notification further stated, “The boundaries of administrative units for the upcoming Census 2027 will remain frozen from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.”