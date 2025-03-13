Bhubaneswar: In a significant move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Odisha Government announced that students can now pursue a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) degree immediately after completing Class 12.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj shared the decision, stating that eligible students can enroll in B.Ed. programme through the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The ITEP will offer a four-year B.Ed. course, enabling students to complete their degree in a shorter timeframe compared to the current five-year duration.

Suraj further informed out of the 16 Government-run teacher training institutes in the State, eight have entered into agreements with nearby colleges to facilitate the programme.

Following the implementation of NEP in the State, the Higher Education Department has been introducing innovative programs, with the ITEP being a notable initiative. This move aims to streamline teacher education, provide students with an early start in their teaching careers, and enhance the overall quality of education in the state.