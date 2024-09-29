Angul: A patient was reportedly taken to a hospital on a trolley rickshaw as the ambulance failed to reach home on time. The incident was reported from Angul district in Odisha.

According to reports, Jagdish Kumar from Banaras area in Uttar Pradesh has been residing at Hemsurapada in Angul town with his family. His son Veer (12) fell ill on Saturday evening following which the family called the ambulance to take the patient to the district headquarters hospital.

However, the ambulance did not arrive. After failing to get ambulance service, the family with no option left took the ailing minor boy to the hospital on a trolley rickshaw.

The incident drew flak from locals in the town.