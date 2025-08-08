Paralakhemundi: An 108 ambulance driver allegedly abandoned his duty while transporting a pregnant woman to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The incident occurred in the R. Udaygiri block of Gajapati district.

The driver, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, reportedly fell asleep midway through the journey, leaving the patient, Nandini Raita of Kanikipadar village, and her family in a state of panic.

According to reports, Nandini had initially been taken to Chandragiri Hospital after experiencing labour pain. However, due to complications, she was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Trouble began when the ambulance came to a halt midway, and the driver was found asleep. Despite repeated attempts by the family members to wake him up, he remained unresponsive.

Left with no other option, the family had to arrange for another vehicle to continue the journey to Berhampur.

After the entire matter came to the fore, the District Health Officer ordered for removal of the ambulance driver, Ajit Satusalya, from service. A police complaint has also been filed against him.