Bhubaneswar: In a move to enhance the ease of doing business, the Odisha Government introduced key amendments to the Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust (Planning and Building Standards) Rules, 2021, and the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Rules, 2020.

Per official sources, the amendments, notified by the Housing and Urban Development Department, aim to provide significant relief for standalone and flatted factories, particularly within the MSME sector and IT/ITeS enterprises.

Key changes include:

Simplified Construction Norms: The requirement for ground coverage has been removed, parking and setback requirements have been reduced, and the base Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for factories and IT/ITeS has been increased. This will enable plotted and flatted factories to achieve over 70% footprint coverage, allowing flatted factories to accommodate twice as many units as before. IT/ITeS enterprises will be able to build more within fewer floors.

Incentives for Commercial Development: To encourage large-scale commercial growth along wider roads, the base FAR for commercial developments on roads 18 meters (60 feet) or wider has been increased. This is expected to attract greater investment and commercial activity.

Industrial Building Reforms: Restrictions on ground coverage and requirements for purchasable FAR or Transferable Development Rights (TDR) have been removed for industrial buildings. Additionally, the parking requirement for industrial establishments has been reduced from 30% to 8%, allowing for more industrial space.

The Government noted restrictive building norms previously resulted in greater land loss per factory in Odisha compared to other states. The amendments are aligned with recommendations from the Economic Survey, which advocated for revising building regulations to lower compliance costs, promote job creation, and stimulate economic growth.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja stated these reforms will not only enhance ease of doing business but also foster innovation and the adoption of new technologies. He emphasised the State is shifting its role from regulator to facilitator, aiming to build a supportive environment that encourages investment and development.