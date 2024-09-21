Balasore: An Anganwadi worker was beaten up by villagers for allegedly failing to supply eggs on a regular basis to their children at an Anganwadi Centre in Balasore district.

The Anganwadi worker, Urmila Samal from Mahapada village under Silang police limits was tied to a tree and beaten up by women from the village. They alleged Samal was not providing eggs to their children regularly. The incident occurred on September 19.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident viral on social media.

When Samal was doing paperwork at the Anganwadi Centre, some women reached there. They hurled abuses at the Anganwadi worker and tied her to the tree. She cried for help but no one came forward to help her. Instead some women shot the incident in their mobile phones.

Baliapal CDPO Parbati Murmu and some other Anganwadi workers reached the spot after receiving information and pacified the locals. Samal was rescued and admitted to the Basta hospital for treatment. When her health condition deteriorated, the Anaganwadi worker was shifted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

A complaint has been lodged at the local police station. But so far no one has been held in connection with the case.