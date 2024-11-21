Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi workers in Odisha will be the beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana in third phase of the first installment, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

"The documents of Anganwadi workers, who applied for Subhadra money, have been verified. They will receive Rs 5,000 under the scheme in the third phase of the first installment," she said.

The third phase of the first installment will be disbursed on November 24. More than 20 lakh beneficiaries will be benefitted in the third phase under Subhadra Yojana, Odisha's flagship programme.

A total of 80 lakh women will be beneficiaries with credit of Subhadra amount in the third phase, she said.

The Deputy CM announced that the 4h phase of money of Subhadra Yojana will be credited in December.

The remaining beneficiaries, who have been excluded in the first three phases, will receive Subhadra amount in the fourth phase. 1 crore beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme by December this year," she said.

So far, the number of applications reached 1.16 crore. The Deputy CM appealed to 5 lakh applicants to provide single bank account as number of accounts are linked to a single mobile number.

Moreover, as many as 2.67 lakh applicants have been rejected in the verification for availing Rs 5,000 under Subhadra Yojana.

However, the government is considering to add the rejected beneficiaries to the scheme.

"A meeting will be held in the evening today to discuss the addition of beneficiaries, who were rejected under some grounds, under the Subhadra scheme," Parida said.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.