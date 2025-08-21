Bhubaneswar: In a significant reshuffle of senior police officers, the Odisha Government today transferred and posted several IPS and OPS officers across the state.

As part of the changes, 2014-batch IPS officer Prateek Singh, currently SP, Cuttack (Rural), has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), Puri.

Other key postings include:

Vivekanand Sharma (2014-batch IPS): Appointed SP, Khurda. He was serving as SP, Railways, Cuttack.

Parmar Smit Parshottamdas (2013-batch IPS): Posted as SP, Crime Branch; earlier SP, Jharsuguda.

Pinak Mishra (2011-batch IPS): Appointed DIG of Police, Eastern Range. He was SP, Puri (DIGP rank).

Satyajit Naik (2008-batch IPS): Named DIG of Police, Central Range; earlier DIG, ER, Balasore.

Awinash Kumar (2007-batch IPS): Appointed Director, State Crime Record Bureau; earlier IG of Police, SAP, Bhubaneswar.

Sanjay Kumar Kaushal (2003-batch IPS): Posted as IG of Police, EOW; earlier IG, Vigilance.

Gajbhiye Satish Kumar Iswardas (2002-batch IPS): Appointed IG of Police, Special Armed Police; earlier at SPHOs.

S. Praveen Kumar (2002-batch IPS): Appointed IG of Police, Provisioning; earlier IG, CR Odisha, Cuttack.

Santosh Bala (1995-batch IPS): Posted as Director, SFSL; earlier Director, SCRB, with additional charge of Director, SFSL.

Among younger officers:

Vinit Agrawal (2016-batch IPS): Appointed SP, Cuttack (Rural).

Pratyush Diwaker (2015-batch IPS): Posted as SP, Balasore.

Raj Prasad (2018-batch IPS): Appointed SP, Special Branch.

Gundala Reddy Raghavendra (2019-batch IPS): Posted as SP, Jharsuguda.

Ankit Kumar Verma (2021-batch IPS): Appointed SP, Jagatsinghpur.

Amritpal Singh (2021-batch IPS): Posted as SP, Nuapada.

Amritpal Kaur (2021-batch IPS): Appointed SP, Sundargarh.

Bhawani Shankar Udgata (OPS): Appointed SP, Railway, Cuttack.

In addition, the Home Department also issued transfer and posting orders for 12 OPS officers.