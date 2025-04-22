Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government announced a three-day state mourning on account of sad demise of Pope Francis as a mark of respect to the supreme pontiff of The Holy See.

As decided by the Government of India for three-day state mourning throughout the country, two-day state mourning will be observed from April 22 to April 23. Additionally, one-day state mourning will be observed on the funeral day of Pope.

During the period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state. There will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning, as per notification issued by the Home Department of Odisha Government.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on the auspicious occasion of Easter on April 21 (Monday) this year at his residence in the Vatican City. He was suffering from multiple health complications since long period. He died after a cerebral stroke yesterday.

Expressing deep grief over the passing of Pope, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, leaders from around the world offered condolence.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who will always be remembered for his compassion and humility. As the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, he inspired millions across the world with his message of unity and love. My heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community," wrote Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on his X handle.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, too mourned Pope's passing.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Holiness #PopeFrancis. His Papacy was exemplified by compassion, humility and promotion of interfaith dialogue. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his millions of fans and followers," he condoled on X.

Pope will be buried on April 26 (Saturday) at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, a site of deep personal significance for the pontiff.