Bhubaneswar: A girl student from Nepal allegedly died by suicide at KIIT University in Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Prisha Shah of Birgunj in Nepal. She was a first-year student of computer science at KIIT.

Prisha was staying at room no. 111 of campus no. 4 at KIIT. She allegedly ended her life at her hostel room.

On being informed, a team of the Commissionerate Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

However, the police did not find any suicide note from the spot. The body will be sent for postmortem only after the arrival of the scientific team, sources said.

Notably, Prakriti Lamsal, a girl student from Nepal, had ended her life at KIIT in February this year. She was a B.Tech third-year student at the institute.