Deogarh: In yet another stark reminder of the rising human-animal conflict in forested areas, a carcass of a tusker was recovered by forest personnel in Reamal range in Odisha's Deogarh district today. This is the second elephant death within a month in the area, which has put the Forest department under scrutiny.

The tusker carcass was sighted by locals lying on the roadside in Kaunsitaila which comes under Tinkabir beat of Rengalbeda section in the range.

As per forest sources, the tusker had been wandering in the area since a few days. Though the cause of death will be established after autopsy, it is suspected that the pachyderm died in the night after coming in contact with solar-powered fence put up by locals to fend off wild animals from their habitations and crops. The fence was reportedly connected illegally to direct power lines, turning into a death trap for the jumbos. After getting information, ranger Niranjan Dharua and forester Pradeep Satpathy reached early morning to seize the carcass.

They said further details will be shared after the postmortem report arrives. The spate of elephant deaths due to exposed electric fencing in human settlements has once again sparked concern specially from wildlife enthusiasts who have been demanding regulations to safeguard animals from such hazards.

A few weeks back, another tusker had been found dead in the same forest range in Chirgunikudar forest. The pachyderm, around 12 years old, had separated from its herd and most likely died of electrocution.