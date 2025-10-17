Koraput: In yet another contentious move to assert its territorial presence across the border in Odisha's Koraput district, Andhra Pradesh (AP) attempted to lure tribals again in Kotia panchayat by distributing digital ration cards to beneficiaries in the disputed territory.

The district and block administrations were caught unaware after government officials from the neighbouring state reached out to the villagers to extend welfare benefits with smart cards.

As per reports, AP officials held camps in many villages of Kotia and took fingerprints of residents for the digital ration cards. On Thursday, tribals were seen receiving the new cards at Talaganjepada Square after biometric scans. Details of villagers were updated, their old ration cards taken back and new ones handed over. While the camps are still underway in many areas of the disputed panchayat, sources said the process has already been completed in Talaganjeipadar and Ganjeipadar with over 50 beneficiaries enrolled in both villages. Under the fresh initiative, beneficiaries will be entitled to 35 kg rice, pulses, edible oil and milk for pregnant and lactating women.

What is surprising is the fact that neither the block nor the district administration had any inkling of the neighbouring government's welfare outreach right under its nose. It has also raised serious doubts over Odisha's ability to maintain administrative control over the disputed region. Addressing mediapersons, Pottangi BDO Ramakrusna Nayak said the administration has sent a team to probe the matter and will take needful steps to bring matters under control. He also added that villagers in bordering areas are reaping government welfare benefits of both the states.

This latest move by Andhra Pradesh to win support of people in bordering areas, comes barely a month after Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari claimed that Odisha's growing developmental presence in Kotia is gradually pushing back cross-border tresspasses.

Kotia panchayat has 40 villages, of which 21 are embroiled in a territorial dspute with AP.