Bhubaneswar: Days after the arrest of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Vice President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty in connection with the OTET question paper leak case, the Odisha government today appointed Amulya Kumar Pradhan as the new Vice President of the BSE.

According to a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha Education Service (OES) officer Amulya Kumar Pradhan has been transferred under foreign service terms and conditions. He is currently serving as the Regional Director of Education, Sambalpur.

OES officer Chakradhar Behera has been posted as Deputy Controller, BSE, Odisha, and will also hold additional charge as Controller, BSE, until further orders. Behera is presently serving as Additional District Education Officer, Nabarangpur.

Meanwhile, OES officer Amrita Pritinanda, who is currently the Controller of Examinations, BSE, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, SILTT, Bhubaneswar, under foreign service terms and conditions, the notification stated.

The additional charges of Govinda Chandra Hembram, Headmaster of the Govt High School, Chandrasekharpur, Phase-I, Bhubnaeswar as Assistant Director SILTT, Bhubaneswar has been cancelled.

With the Crime Branch’s arrest of Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, the total number of arrests in the OTET question paper leak case has risen to eight. The Special OTET was scheduled for July 20 but was postponed indefinitely by the BSE authorities a day before the exam due to the leak.