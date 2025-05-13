Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday appointed two new members each to the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), per notifications issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.

Prof. (Dr.) Mihir Prasad Mishra and Udaya Narayan Das have been appointed as Member of OPSC. Dr. Mishra, currently serving as Principal of S.C.S. (Autonomous) College, Puri, will serve a term of six years from the date of assuming office or until he attains the age of 62, whichever comes earlier.

Das, who is presently the Director of Census Operations, has also been appointed for a six-year term under the same age limitation.

The notification further states the terms and conditions of service for both Dr. Mishra and Das will be governed by the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952, as amended from time to time.

The OPSC is currently chaired by retired IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi, with Dr. Sarita Supkar and Shyama Bhakta Mishra serving as Member. The Commission is tasked with recruiting candidates for Group A and selected Group B civil posts and services.

In separate notifications, the GA&PG Department announced the appointment of retired IAS Sudhakar Burgi and Dr. Shruti Das, a former Professor of English at Berhampur University, as Member of the OSSC.

Both appointees will serve five-year terms from the date of assuming office or until they reach the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

The OSSC is currently headed by retired IPS officer Abhay and is responsible for recruiting candidates for Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts across various State Government departments and offices.