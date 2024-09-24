Bhubaneswar: In order to give a boost to industrial development, the Odisha Government has approved 31 projects, valued at ₹4,954.26 Crore.

During the 131st SLSWCA meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the investment plans across various sectors were approved. The approved 31 projects will create 24,162 job opportunities.

The SLSWCA approved a series of projects in Mechanical & Electrical Capital Goods, Food Processing, Packaging, Apparel & Textiles, Bio-Fuel, Green Energy Equipment, ESDM, Steel (Ancillary), Non-Metallic Mineral Products (Refractory Products), Steel (Downstream), Plastics, Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors, Agro Processing, Tourism, Power & Renewable Energy and Pharmaceutical.

The projects will be implemented in Khordha, Baragarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Puri, Paradeep, Koraput, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh districts.

In the mechanical and electrical capital goods sector, Polimiroir India Pvt Ltd will manufacture, coat, and service industrial steel rollers with a capacity of 3,000 units per annum, investing ₹128 Crores and generating 200 jobs.

Danieli India Ltd is establishing a manufacturing facility at a cost of ₹190 Crores, expected to create 380 jobs. Parth Electricals and Engineering Private Limited will focus on electrical equipment manufacturing with an investment of ₹51 Crores, providing 145 jobs.

In the food processing sector, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd is setting up a beverage manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹95 Crores, creating 426 jobs. Jay Bharat Spices Private Limited will establish a corn starch manufacturing unit with a capacity of 68,000 MTPA, investing ₹50 Crores and generating 200 jobs. GAK Rice Private Limited is investing ₹70.15 Crores in a modern integrated rice mill with a capacity of 1,44,000 TPA, providing 95 jobs.

In the packaging sector, Shalimar Glass Works Private Limited is developing a packaging container glass manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 1,09,500 MT, investing ₹475.54 Crores and creating 450 jobs.

In the apparel & textiles sector, FM Denim and Twills Pvt. Ltd. is establishing a denim textile and garments manufacturing unit, investing ₹130 Crores and generating 4,500 jobs. Tripathaga Textiles will create a readymade garments manufacturing unit with a budget of ₹53 Crores, providing 1,500 jobs.

In the Bio-fuel sector, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is investing ₹200 Crores in a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant, creating 30 jobs. Reliance Bio Energy Limited is setting up two plants—one in Sonepur and another in Sambalpur—each with an investment of ₹121.21 Crores, providing 138 jobs.

In the green energy equipment & ESDM sector, Surya International Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. is investing ₹80 Crores in manufacturing solar modules and related products, expected to create 769 jobs.

In the downstream-aluminium sector, Mogli Labs India Pvt. Ltd. is establishing an aluminium cable and wire manufacturing plant in Angul, investing ₹65 Crores and creating 215 jobs.

In the steel (ancillary and downstream) sector, Calderys India Refractories Limited is investing ₹698.71 Crores in a manufacturing facility for various refractory products, with an employment potential of 375. Nawneet Marketing Pvt Ltd will establish an HR/CR coil processing unit and tube manufacturing unit in Jajpur, costing ₹85.14 Crores and providing 227 jobs. Gajanan Prabhu Saw Pipes Private Limited will invest ₹80 Crores in a spiral welded pipe manufacturing unit, creating 274 jobs.

In the metal ancillary & downstream sector, Neptunus Ship Builders & Recyclers Private Limited is establishing an integrated ship recycling industry with an investment of ₹934.54 Crores, expected to create 11,536 jobs.

In the plastics sector, Sanyam Tie Up Private Ltd will set up a manufacturing unit for plastic products and recycling in Khurdha, investing ₹51 Crores and providing 129 jobs.

In the agro processing sector, Maa Chinnamastika Energy Private Limited is investing ₹104 Crores in a grain-based ethanol plant, creating 440 jobs. IMFA (Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys) Ltd is establishing a grain-based ethanol plant in Rayagada with a budget of ₹139.9 Crores, providing 135 jobs.

In the tourism sector, SNM Hotel and Resorts Private Limited is developing a hotel cum resort in Puri with an investment of ₹212.25 Crores, creating 205 jobs. Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd is augmenting its facilities at Paradip Panthanivas, investing ₹105 Crores for 300 jobs. GM Infra-Tech Ltd is expanding a proposed resort in Koraput with an investment of ₹81.11 Crores, providing 360 jobs. Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd is setting up a 4-star resort in Kendrapara with an investment of ₹56 Crores, generating 200 jobs. Hotel Sonar Bangla Simlipal is developing an eco-friendly resort in Mayurbhanj at a cost of ₹51.04 Crores, providing 168 jobs.

In the power & renewable energy sector, Hindalco Industries Ltd is investing ₹294 Crores in a 60 MW captive ground-mounted solar power plant, creating 90 jobs.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Amritash Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is establishing a manufacturing unit for large volume parenterals in Khurdha, investing ₹51.85 Crores and providing 177 jobs.

In the infrastructure sector, Bain Global Resources LLP is setting up a private freight terminal under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Terminal scheme in Sundergarh, with an investment of ₹68.04 Crores and a potential of 250 jobs.