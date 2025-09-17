Bhubaneswar: To ensure hassle-free transportation for schoolchildren, the Odisha Government has approved the Free Bus Travel for Students initiative under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme.

As per the decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister on August 21, 2025, all school students will be eligible for free bus travel by showing a valid student ID card or wearing their school uniform.

According to official sources, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will revise bus routes and timings to cover the maximum number of schools. District Education Officers will provide necessary data to help in re-mapping the routes.

The Commerce and Transport Department will allocate funds to compensate OSRTC for the revenue loss expected from the implementation of this initiative. Departments and concerned officials have been directed to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth rollout.