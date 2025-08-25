Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved Odisha IT Policy-2025.

The forward-looking policy is designed to position Odisha as a leading hub for technology and innovation.

The policy aims to strengthen governance, improve public service delivery and promote a digitally inclusive society by embracing cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data analytics.

The Odisha IT Policy-2025 has been designed to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 1 million people in the IT and ITeS sector in the state, said the government in a statement.

The policy focuses on fostering on technological innovation through research and development (R&D), integration of AI across sectors and collaboration with academia and start-ups while developing world-class infrastructure including IT parks, IT towers and SEZs.

According to the state government, the police offers a wide range of business-friendly incentives including capital and interest subsidies, land and rental support and GST reimbursement to attract investments to Odisha.

A policy advocacy and vision group (PAVG), comprising experts from academia, industry and research, will serve as a think tank to guide the execution of the policy.

“The Odisha IT Policy-2025 is expected to attract global businesses to the state, boosting economic growth, creating jobs, fostering technological innovation and establishing the state as a premier hub for global business operations in IT, finance and R&D among others,” added the government.