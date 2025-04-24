Bhubaneswar: During its 10th Single Window Committee (SWC) meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary Vishal Dev of the Odisha Energy Department, the State Government approved seven renewable energy projects worth a total of ₹1,191.47 Crores.

The meeting, conducted under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, granted in-principle clearance for projects with a combined capacity of 149.97 MW.

The approved portfolio includes:

Two Wind Power Projects: Totaling 95.7 MW

Four Ground-Mounted Solar Projects: Totaling 53.97 MW

One Battery Storage Project: With a capacity of 0.6 MWh

Dev highlighted the pivotal role renewable energy plays in fostering sustainable economic growth. He reiterated the Government’s strong commitment to attracting investments and ensuring the timely implementation of projects. During the session, progress on several projects approved in the 9th SWC meeting was also discussed.

The meeting witnessed the participation of officials from various departments, including the Energy Department, Water Resources Department, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, GRIDCO, OPTCL, Electricity Distribution Companies, OHPC, and the EIC (Electricity).

To date, the Single Window Committee has given in-principle approval for investment proposals amounting to ₹12,387.36 crores, supporting a total renewable energy capacity of 1,707.56 MW in the State.