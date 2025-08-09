Nuapada: In a tragic mishap, two members of a family including an Army personnel died after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Komna block of Odisha's Nuapada district on Friday. The accused truck driver Mastan Basha, has been detained by the police and his vehicle seized.

The accident took place on NH 353 near Krishna Chhak within Komna police limits late in the night. The deceased were identified as Premanand Majhi (36), a constable in the Indian Army and his uncle Padman Majhi (62) of Khairbhadi village.

As per reports, the duo was going on a bike at around 10 pm when a speeding truck hit them, throwing them off the vehicle. Both sustained severe injuries and succumbed on the spot.

Police on getting information, reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, who visited the spot, informed mediapersons that the truck bearing registration number AP-27-TY-9059 has been seized and the accused driver detained. "The truck was going at a high speed and the driver lost control while negotiating a turn. A case has been registered under Section 281/106(1) BNS/187 MV Act and further probe is ongoing," he said.

Following the mishap, agitated locals staged a protest demanding justice and due compensation for the bereaved family.

A few weeks back, three persons from Junani village in Nuapada were out on a morning walk when an unidentified vehicle hit them near the Chhak along the Biju Expressway. While one of them died, two sustained critical injuries.

The rising cases of accidents on the NH had raised concerns on road safety with locals stressing the need for stricter traffic management on major expressways.